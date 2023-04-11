SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Feldman RJ, Kazzi Z, Walter FG. Pediatr. Ann. 2023; 52(6): e231-e237.

(Copyright © 2023, Healio)

10.3928/19382359-20230411-03

37280005

The conflict in Ukraine has raised the specter of radiological and nuclear incidents, including fighting at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest nuclear powerplant in Europe; concerns that a radiological dispersion device ("dirty bomb") may be used; and threats to deploy tactical nuclear weapons. Children are more susceptible than adults to immediate and delayed radiation health effects. This article reviews the diagnosis and treatment of acute radiation syndrome. Although definitive treatment of radiation injuries should involve consultation with specialists, nonspecialists should learn to recognize the distinctive signs of radiation injury and make an initial assessment of severity of exposure. [Pediatr Ann. 2023;52(6):e231-e237.].


Language: en
