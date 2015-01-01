|
Schmutte T, Krishnamurti LS, Davidson L, Klee A, Bullock J, Panas RM, Pfeiffer PN, Chinman M. Psychiatr. Q. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37278930
OBJECTIVE: The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) recognizes peer support as an underused intervention in suicide prevention. PREVAIL is a peer-based suicide prevention intervention that was designed and piloted with non-veteran patients recently hospitalized for suicidal thoughts or behaviors. The purpose of this study was to elicit veteran and stakeholder feedback to inform the adaptation of PREVAIL for piloting with veterans flagged for high suicide risk.
Veterans; Suicide prevention; Qualitative research; Peer support