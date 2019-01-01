Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol is a significant contributor to injury-related morbidity and mortality in South Africa (SA). During the COVID-19 global pandemic, restrictions to movement and to the legal access of alcohol (ethanol) were introduced in SA. This study aimed to investigate the effect of alcohol bans during the COVID-19 lockdown periods on injury-related mortality and the blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) in these deaths.



METHODS: A retrospective, cross-sectional analysis of injury-related deaths in Western Cape (WC) province, SA, between 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2020 was conducted. Cases where BAC testing was performed were further examined according to the periods of lockdown (AL5-1) and alcohol restrictions.



RESULTS: A total of 16,027 injury-related cases were admitted to Forensic Pathology Service mortuaries in the WC over the two-year period. An average decrease of 15.7% injury-related deaths in 2020 compared to 2019 was noted, as well as a 47.7% decrease in injury-related deaths during hard lockdown (April -May 2020) compared to the same period in 2019. In the injury-related deaths, 12,077 (75.4%) had blood specimens collected for BAC testing. In 5,078 (42.0%) of submitted cases, a positive BAC (≥0.01g/100 mL) was reported. No significant difference was observed in the mean positive BAC between 2019 and 2020, however in April and May 2020, the mean BACs observed (0.13 g/100 mL) was less than that in 2019 (0.18 g/100 mL). A high number of positive BACs in the 12-17-year age group (±23.4%) was observed.



CONCLUSION: There was a clear decrease in injury-related deaths in the WC during the COVID-19-related lockdown periods that coincided with the alcohol ban and restriction of movement and an increase following relaxation of restrictions on alcohol sales and movement. The data illustrated that mean BACs were similar between all periods of alcohol restriction compared to 2019, apart from hard lockdown in April-May, 2020. This coincided with a smaller mortuary intake during the level 5 and 4 lockdown periods. Keywords: Alcohol; blood alcohol concentration; COVID-19; injury; lockdown; South Africa; violent death; Western Cape, Ethanol impaired driving.

