Abstract

OBJECTIVE Personality disorders and intimate partner violence (IPV) are two problems recognized as major public health issues associated with serious individual and societal repercussions. Several studies have documented the links between borderline personality disorder (BPD) and IPV; however, we know very little about the specific pathological traits contributing to IPV. The study aims to document the phenomenon of IPV committed and suffered in persons with BPD and to draw profiles from the personality facets of the DSM-5 Alternative Model for Personality Disorders (AMPD).



METHOD One hundred and eight BPD participants (83.3% female; Mage = 32.39, SD = 9.00) referred to a day hospital program following a crisis episode completed a battery of questionnaires including the French versions of the Revised Conflict Tactics Scales, evaluating physical and psychological IPV committed and suffered, and the Personality Inventory for the DSM-5- Faceted Brief Form, evaluating 25 pathological facets of personality.



RESULTS Among the participants, 78.7% report having committed psychological IPV, while 68.5% have been victims, which is more than the estimates published by the World Health Organization (27%). In addition, 31.5% would have committed physical IPV, while 22.2% would have been victims. IPV appears to be bidirectional since 85.9% of participants who are perpetrators of psychological IPV also report suffering from it and 52.9% of participants who are perpetrators of physical IPV report being also victims. Nonparametric group comparisons indicate that Hostility, Suspiciousness, Duplicity, Risk-Taking, and Irresponsibility facets distinguish physically and psychologically violent participants from nonviolent participants. High results on Hostility, Callousness, Manipulation, and Risk-taking facets characterize participants who are victims of psychological IPV, while an elevation in Hostility, Withdrawal, Avoidance of intimacy, and Risk-taking facets and a low result on the Submission facet distinguish participants who are victims of physical IPV from non-victims. Regression analyzes show that the Hostility facet alone explains a significant variance in the results of IPV perpetrated, while the Irresponsibility facet contributes substantially to the variance of the results of IPV experienced.



CONCLUSION Results show the high prevalence of IPV in a sample of persons with BPD, as well as its bidirectional nature. Beyond the diagnosis of BPD, certain specific facets of the personality (including Hostility and Irresponsability) make it possible to target persons at greater risk of committing and suffering from psychological and physical IPV.

Language: fr