Citation
Madsen KM, Holstein BE, Madsen KR. Scand. J. Pain 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37277906
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Recurrent pain is a prevalent and severe public health problem among adolescents and is associated with several negative health outcomes. In a representative sample of adolescents this study examined 1) whether exposure to bullying and low socioeconomic status (SES) were associated with recurrent headache, stomachache and backpain, 2) the combined effect of exposure to bullying and low SES on recurrent pain and 3) whether SES modified the association between bullying and recurrent pain.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; socioeconomic status; bullying; abdominal pain; backpain; headache