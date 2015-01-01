Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the sport of arm wrestling, the great rotational force is applied to the upper extremity, which can result in muscle and tendon injuries in the shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints, and even bone fractures. The aim of this study was to present the treatment modalities, functional outcomes, and return to sport after arm wrestling injuries.



METHODS: A retrospective evaluation was made of the trauma mechanisms, treatment modalities, clinical outcomes, and time of return to sports of patients admitted to our hospital with an arm wrestling injury between 2008 and 2020. At the final follow-up examination, the functional scores (DASH score and constant score) of the patients were evaluated.



RESULTS: Evaluation was made of 22 patients comprising 18 (82%) males and 4 (18%) females with a mean age of 20±6.1 years (range, 12-33 years). Two (10%) patients were professional arm wrestlers. The DASH scores at the final follow-up (mean 4 years) examination were 0.57 (min: 0 and max: 1.7) for the patients with humerus shaft fracture. All the patients with isolated soft-tissue injuries returned to sports within 1 month. Patients with humeral shaft fractures returned to sports later and had a lower functional score (P<0.05). There was no disability in any patient during long-term follow-up. Patients with soft-tissue injuries continued arm wrestling more than patients with bone injuries (P<0.001).



CONCLUSION: This study constitutes the largest patient series evaluating patients presenting at a health-care institution with any complaint after arm wrestling. Arm wrestling is not a sport that only results in bone pathologies. Therefore, providing the participants in this sport with information that they may be injured in arm wrestling but there will be a full recovery, may reassure and encourage them.

