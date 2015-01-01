SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dolev-Cohen M. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231179219

37278011

Image-based sexual abuse (IBSA) refers to the nonconsensual production, dissemination, or threat of dissemination of private sexual images of another. Arabs belong to a conservative society where the distribution of a nude photo constitutes a violation of the dignity of the family and may have serious consequences. Based on semistructured in-depth interviews, the present study examined how 32 Arab educational counselors in Israel handle IBSA.

FINDINGS suggest that counselors identified the victim as experiencing difficulties that allowed her to be harmed. Also, it was found that counselors were afraid it might harm the victims on the grounds of family honor. These findings indicate that it is necessary to find culturally sensitive solutions both for the prevention and treatment of this phenomenon.


Language: en

adolescents; Arab community; cyberspace; educational counselors; image-based sexual abuse

