Citation
Dolev-Cohen M. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37278011
Abstract
Image-based sexual abuse (IBSA) refers to the nonconsensual production, dissemination, or threat of dissemination of private sexual images of another. Arabs belong to a conservative society where the distribution of a nude photo constitutes a violation of the dignity of the family and may have serious consequences. Based on semistructured in-depth interviews, the present study examined how 32 Arab educational counselors in Israel handle IBSA.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; Arab community; cyberspace; educational counselors; image-based sexual abuse