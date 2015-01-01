Abstract

UNESCO's member states have made notable achievements in gender equality in education participation. In the East African region, by 2019, Gender Parity Index in lower secondary schools stood at 1.03 for Tanzania, 1.01 for Kenya, 0.89 for Ethiopia, and 1.13 for Rwanda. However, the equal number of boys and girls in schools is a numerical aspect that does not necessarily guarantee the qualitative aspect of equality. This study adds to the existing theories and empirical literature by extending the discussion beyond school participation. It explores girls' experiences of gender-related violent acts within schools. Intensive interviews and document analysis have revealed several incidences where teachers perpetrate gender-based violence against girls in schools through a qualitative approach. Sexual harassment, especially by male teachers who forcibly want sexual affairs with their girl students, has been reported by most students. The study informs the global community about the importance of following closely on girls' life in schools to achieve UNESCO's Agenda 2030.

Language: en