Abstract

A general perception in Ghana is the notion that same-sex practices are despised. While this may be the case on the face level, a close examination suggests that individuals in their private lives are more open to these practices. This study sought to show that masculinity performance is a lens from which phobia for male same-sex practices can be explored and understood.



Methods



The study uses interviews carried out in 2017 and 2018. Twenty individual and four group interviews were collected from females and males aged 12 to over 70 years. The data was carried out in English and other local languages and audio recorded.



Results



The findings confirm that in contrast to the notion of universal intolerance towards male-to-male sex practices in Ghana, there exists some level of acceptance. The motive behind engaging in the practice of engaging in sex with other men as a means of earning income was welcomed among study participants in contrast to practicing it as a means of pleasure.



Conclusion



The study concludes that internalizations of gender ideologies and expectations are critical to the (non)acceptance of male same-sex practices, rather than existing arguments of demonic possession and the practice being alien to Ghana.



Policy Implications



The findings reveal that there is a need to expand sensitization on sexualities in Ghana. It calls for researchers and policymakers to attach a critical lens to assessing same-sex relationships in Ghana: how they are depicted and their consequences for the security of same-sex loving persons and non-conforming genders.

