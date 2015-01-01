Abstract

Religiosity plays an important role in defining social norms and leads to homophobia. We tested whether the perceived importance of childbearing and hostile sexism mediate the relationship between religiosity and homophobia. We also tested the relative importance of two mediators and if they sequentially mediated the religiosity-homophobia relationship. Finally, we tested if gender moderates these effects.



Methods



Data from 49 countries with 70,867 participants collected by the seventh wave of the World Values Survey between 2017 and 2020 were analyzed using mediation and moderation techniques.

Results



The perceived importance of childbearing and hostile sexism explain the relationship between religiosity and homophobia. More specifically, the perceived importance of childbearing mediates the religiosity-homophobia relationship, and it mediates the relationship more strongly than hostile sexism. Additionally, hostile sexism and the perceived importance of childbearing sequentially mediate the religiosity-homophobia relationship. This sequential mediation effect is stronger for men than for women. Similarly, the mediation effect of hostile sexism for the religiosity-homophobia relationship is stronger for men than for women.

Conclusions



The perceived importance of childbearing and hostile sexism explain the likely impact of religiosity on homophobia, which should be considered in psychological interventions and prevention programs.

Policy Implications



Interventions that are targeted at altering the perceived importance of childbearing and sexist attitudes can combat homophobia among religious people.

Language: en