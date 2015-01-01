SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Del Campo A, Fávero M, Sousa-Gomes V. Sex Res. Social Policy 2023; 20(1): 208-215.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, National Sexuality Resource Center)

DOI

10.1007/s13178-022-00697-9

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Child sexual abuse is a widespread type of abuse that has extremely negative effects on victims, both in the short and long term. Parents can play a key role in preventing sexual abuse, provided that they are aware of the risk and pass on this information appropriately to their children. This study evaluates the prior knowledge of a group of parents and the changes that were made after taking part in a training program on the prevention of child sexual abuse.


Language: en

Keywords

Child sexual abuse; Knowledge; Parents; Prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print