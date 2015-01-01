|
Citation
|
Del Campo A, Fávero M, Sousa-Gomes V. Sex Res. Social Policy 2023; 20(1): 208-215.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, National Sexuality Resource Center)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Child sexual abuse is a widespread type of abuse that has extremely negative effects on victims, both in the short and long term. Parents can play a key role in preventing sexual abuse, provided that they are aware of the risk and pass on this information appropriately to their children. This study evaluates the prior knowledge of a group of parents and the changes that were made after taking part in a training program on the prevention of child sexual abuse.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child sexual abuse; Knowledge; Parents; Prevention