Abstract

The importance and benefits of open discussion between teachers and pupils on the subject of child sexual abuse and harassment have been widely acknowledged, yet little research has focused on the importance of how these discussions are conducted. In the current study, we examined different types of communication via the use of three types of mediation (restrictive, negative active, and positive active) regarding child sexual abuse and harassment from the perspectives of both middle-school and high-school pupils and their homeroom teachers. We sought to explore which of the three types of mediation styles would be most constructive in discussions between pupils and their teachers, with the goal of identifying the most beneficial mediation to be recommended for use in school policies.

