SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Santoniccolo F, Trombetta T, Rollè L. Sex Res. Social Policy 2023; 20(1): 391-411.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, National Sexuality Resource Center)

DOI

10.1007/s13178-021-00629-z

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Same-Sex Intimate Partner Violence (SSIPV) is a complex issue that can be severely damaging. When involved in SSIPV, victims and perpetrators sometimes choose to seek help. The help-seeking process, however, can be difficult. Experiences of help-seeking seem to vary and may be positive or negative depending on several factors, some of which appear to be specific to lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) people involved in a same-sex relationship.


Language: en

Keywords

Gay; Help-seeking; Intimate partner violence; Lesbian; LGB; Same-gender; Same-sex; Same-sex intimate partner violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print