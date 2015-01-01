|
Santoniccolo F, Trombetta T, Rollè L. Sex Res. Social Policy 2023; 20(1): 391-411.
Copyright © 2023, National Sexuality Resource Center
Abstract
Same-Sex Intimate Partner Violence (SSIPV) is a complex issue that can be severely damaging. When involved in SSIPV, victims and perpetrators sometimes choose to seek help. The help-seeking process, however, can be difficult. Experiences of help-seeking seem to vary and may be positive or negative depending on several factors, some of which appear to be specific to lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) people involved in a same-sex relationship.
Gay; Help-seeking; Intimate partner violence; Lesbian; LGB; Same-gender; Same-sex; Same-sex intimate partner violence