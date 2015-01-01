Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted older adults admitted to the hospital with fall-related injuries. This research sought to determine if there was a difference in patient characteristics and hospital outcomes among older adults with fall-related injuries during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to a non-pandemic period.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review of patients 65 years or older admitted for traumatic falls before and during COVID-19 was undertaken. Data abstracted included demographics, fall details, injury data, and hospital course.



RESULTS: Of 1598 patients, 50.5% presented during COVID-19 (cases), and 49.5% presented pre-pandemic (controls). Fewer cases fell in rural areas (28.6% vs 34.1%, P =.018) and were transferred from outside hospitals (32.1% vs 38.2%, P =.011). More cases experienced alcohol (4.6% vs 2.4%, P =.017) and substance use disorders (1.4% vs.4%, P =.029). Fewer cases had subdural hemorrhages (11.8% vs 16.4%, P =.007), and more had pneumothoraxes (3.5% vs 1.8%, P =.032). More patients admitted during COVID-19 experienced acute respiratory failure (2.0% vs.0%, P <.001), hypoxia (1.5% vs.3%, P =.005), and delirium (6.3% vs 1.0%, P <.001). Fewer cases were discharged to skilled nursing facilities (50.8% vs 57.3%, P =.009) and more to home with services (13.1% vs 8.3%, P =.002).



DISCUSSION: This study suggested there was a similar frequency of presentation for falls among older adults during the two study periods. Older adults with fall-related injuries experienced differences in presenting comorbidities, injury patterns, complications, and discharge locations during the study periods.

Language: en