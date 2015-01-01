Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ocular trauma is a leading cause of vision loss. Penetrating ocular injury is a major type of open globe injury(OGI), while its epidemiology and clinical characteristics are still uncertain. The aim of this study is to reveal the prevalence and prognostic factors of penetrating ocular injury in the Shandong province.



METHODS: A retrospective study of penetrating ocular injury was performed at the Second Hospital of Shandong University, from January 2010 to December 2019. Demographic information, injury causes, ocular trauma types, and initial and final visual acuity(VA) were analyzed. To obtain more precise characteristics of penetrating injury, the eye global was divided into three zones and analyzed.



RESULTS: Among 210 OGI, there are 83 penetrating injuries which account for 39.5% of all. In addition, the final VA of 59 penetrating injuries recovered to 0.1 or better, which possesses the highest frequency among OGI. In order to research the relationship between the wound location and the final VA, we took 74 cases of penetrating injuries without retina or optic nerve damage for analysis.



RESULTS show that 62 were male and 12 were female. The average age was 36.01 ± 14.15. The most frequent occupation is the worker followed by the peasant. Statistics show that there is an obvious deviation in the Ocular trauma score (OTS) predicting the final VA and the actual final VA in the 45-65 score group (p < 0.05).



RESULTS suggest that the commonest penetrating injury zone is zone III (32 cases, 43.8%). Zone III, which is farthest from the center of the visual axis, has the largest improvement of the final VA (p = 0.0001). On the contrary, there is no statistical difference in the visual improvement in zone I and zone I + II that involves the injury of the central visual axis.



CONCLUSION: This study describes the epidemiology and clinical characteristics of patients hospitalized for penetrating ocular injury without retina damage in Shandong province. It can be concluded that larger size and closer location to the visual axis of damage are accompanied by worse prognosis improvement. The study provides a better understanding of the disease and enlightenment for the prediction of visual prognosis.

