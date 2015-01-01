SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tuakli-Wosornu YA, Galea NR, Forsdike K, MacLeod JG. Br. J. Sports Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bjsports-2023-106754

37286309

Interpersonal violence against athletes in sport can be insidious, systemic and normalised. As such, studying interpersonal violence can be methodologically and ethically challenging for Sports and Exercise Medicine (SEM) scientists and other athlete-facing researchers.1 We argue that a specialised approach is needed: one that is athlete-centred, trauma-informed, human-rights-based and ethics-based, accountable to the complexities of sport (figure 1) and balances the potential benefits of screening, study recruitment and population-level prevalence data, against the ethical obligation to provide safety-net environments and therapeutic resources once interpersonal violence is identified.2 Here we present the need to think through the role and impact of research methodology in harm-prevention and healing among affected sportspeople at the heart of interpersonal violence research.


Language: en

Violence; Methods; Surveys and Questionnaires; Sexual harassment; Athletes

