Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls in older adults are an important issue internationally. They occur from complex interactions between biological, environmental and activity-related factors. As the sexes age differently, there may be sex differences regarding falls. This study aimed to determine the clinical effectiveness of a falls rapid response service (FRRS) in an English ambulance trust and to identify sex differences between patients using the service.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study between December 2018 and September 2020. Patients aged ≥ 60 years who had fallen within the study area were included. The FRRS comprised a paramedic and occupational therapist and responded 07:00-19:00, 7 days per week. Anonymised data regarding age, sex and conveyance were collected for all patients attended by the FRRS and standard ambulance crews. Clinical data regarding fall events were collected from consenting patients attended by the FRRS only.



RESULTS: There were 1091 patients attended by the FRRS versus 4269 by standard ambulance crews. Patient characteristics were similar regarding age and sex. The FRRS consistently conveyed fewer patients versus standard ambulance crews (467/1091 (42.8%) v. 3294/4269 (77.1%), p = < 0.01). Clinical data were collected from 426/1091 patients attended by the FRRS. In these patients, women were more likely to reside alone than men (181/259 (69.8%) v. 86/167 (51.4%), p = < 0.01), and less likely to experience a witnessed fall (16.2% v. 26.3%, p = 0.01). Women had a higher degree of comorbidity specific to osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, while men were more likely to report a fear of falling score of 0 (35.3% v. 22.7%, p = < 0.01).



CONCLUSION: The FRRS is clinically effective regarding falls compared to standard ambulance crews. Sex differences existed between men and women using the FRRS, indicating women are further along the falls trajectory than men. Future research should focus on demonstrating the cost effectiveness of the FRRS and how to better meet the needs of older women who fall.

