Deshpande SJ, Avery A, Takagi-Stewart J, Mills B, Qiu Q, Vavilala MS. Concussion 2023; 8(2): CNC103.

(Copyright © 2023, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

10.2217/cnc-2022-0011

37284493

PMC9937029

Abstract

AIM: To understand academic support structures for Washington state public high school students with concussion during the COVID-19 pandemic. MATERIALS & METHODS: Prospective, repeated cross-sectional study of 21 schools in 2020 and 2021.

RESULTS: About 28% of schools reported not providing any return-to-learn (RTL) accommodations for students with concussion throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. RTL accommodation provision was associated with larger student body size (β = 0.002) and higher graduation rate (β = 0.261) but was not associated with presence of RTL school policy. About 38.1% of schools received no guidance on how to provide RTL accommodations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many reported that students with concussion struggled more.

CONCLUSION: Schools struggled to provide RTL accommodations for students with concussion during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for evidence-based guidance and resource allocation to vulnerable schools.


Language: en

Keywords

concussion; COVID-19; traumatic brain injury; return-to-learn

