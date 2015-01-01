Abstract

AIM: To understand academic support structures for Washington state public high school students with concussion during the COVID-19 pandemic. MATERIALS & METHODS: Prospective, repeated cross-sectional study of 21 schools in 2020 and 2021.



RESULTS: About 28% of schools reported not providing any return-to-learn (RTL) accommodations for students with concussion throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. RTL accommodation provision was associated with larger student body size (β = 0.002) and higher graduation rate (β = 0.261) but was not associated with presence of RTL school policy. About 38.1% of schools received no guidance on how to provide RTL accommodations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many reported that students with concussion struggled more.



CONCLUSION: Schools struggled to provide RTL accommodations for students with concussion during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for evidence-based guidance and resource allocation to vulnerable schools.

