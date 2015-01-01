SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lo JO, D'Mello RJ, Watch L, Schust DJ, Murphy SK. Epigenomics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Future Medicine)

10.2217/epi-2023-0064

37282544

The rate of substance use is rising, especially among reproductive-age individuals. Emerging evidence suggests that paternal pre-conception and maternal prenatal substance use may alter offspring epigenetic regulation (changes to gene expression without modifying DNA) and outcomes later in life, including neurodevelopment and mental health. However, relatively little is known due to the complexities and limitations of existing studies, making causal interpretations challenging. This review examines the contributions and influence of parental substance use on the gametes and potential transmissibility to the offspring's epigenome as possible areas to target public health warnings and healthcare provider counseling of individuals or couples in the pre-conception and prenatal periods to ultimately mitigate short- and long-term offspring morbidity and mortality.


DNA methylation; epigenetic inheritance; histone modifications; intergenerational epigenetic inheritance; maternal drug use; paternal drug use; preconception drug use; prenatal drug use; transgenerational epigenetic inheritance

