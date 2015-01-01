|
Başkan B, Alkan. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1174143.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37284474
BACKGROUND/AIM: Intimate partner controlling behavior toward women is an important form of intimate partner violence (IPV), both in terms of limiting women's daily lives and in terms of reproducing patriarchal culture and male dominance in societies at the micro level. A limited number of studies in the literature have identified the male intimate partner's controlling behavior as a dependent variable, which is important for understanding the determinants of this type of IPV. There is also a significant gap in the literature in terms of studies focusing on the case of Türkiye. Thus, the main aim of this study was to determine the socio-demographic, economic and violence-related factors that have an effect on women's status in terms of exposure to control behavior in Türkiye.
gender; intimate partner violence; controlling behavior; binary logistic regression; Türkiye