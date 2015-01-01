|
Harker Roa A, Córdoba Flechas N, Moya A, Pineros-Leano M. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1134094.
37284476
INTRODUCTION: High quality investments during early childhood allow children to achieve their full potential by setting developmental foundations. However, challenges in the scale-up of evidence-based interventions make across-the-board implementation a non-trivial matter. Moreover, extreme contextual conditions -such as community violence, forced displacement, and poverty- impose a double threat. First, by directly affecting early childhood development (ECD), forced displacement and exposure to violence during early childhood, coupled with deficits in nurturing relationships, can trigger toxic stress, affecting children's mental health and social and emotional learning. Second, contexts of extreme adversity exacerbate common implementation pitfalls in the scale-up of interventions. Recognizing and documenting "what it takes" to successfully implement "what works" can contribute to the expansion and effectiveness of evidence-based programs that promote ECD in these settings. Semillas de Apego (SA, onward), a community-based psychosocial support model for caregivers, materialized as a strategy to promote ECD in communities affected by violence and forced displacement.
Language: en
mental health; child development; community violence; early childhood; forced displacement and migration; implementation science; process evaluation; psychosocial support