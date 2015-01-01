|
Citation
|
Lebed O, Sabina C, Pacanowski CR, Jaremka LM. Int. J. Eat. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37283219
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Disordered eating is one of the most prevalent mental health concerns (Galmiche et al., 2019, Quick & Byrd-Bredbenner, 2013, Neumark-Sztainer et al., 2006). Studies show that child maltreatment increases the likelihood of disordered eating symptoms in adulthood (Caslini et al., 2016, Hazzard et al., 2019). However, these studies overlook abuse experiences later in life, such as intimate partner violence which may also be a significant contributing factor (Bundock et al., 2013). The proposed study will help identify whether childhood maltreatment and IPV are independent predictors and/or if the combination of the two are synergistic risk factors for adult disordered eating.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; domestic violence; eating disorders; physical abuse; sexual abuse; childhood abuse; disordered eating; parental abuse