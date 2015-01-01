|
Citation
Veronese G, Mahamid F, Bdier D. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37283084
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Palestinian people have endured collective dispossession and social suffering for 74 years from the so-called Al-Nakba (Palestinian catastrophe). AIMS: The present exploratory work sought to analyze experiences of settler-colonial violence over three generations of Palestinian refugees.
Language: en
Keywords
collective resilience; Palestinian diaspora; settler-colonial violence; social suffering; Transgenerational trauma