Abstract

BACKGROUND: Palestinian people have endured collective dispossession and social suffering for 74 years from the so-called Al-Nakba (Palestinian catastrophe). AIMS: The present exploratory work sought to analyze experiences of settler-colonial violence over three generations of Palestinian refugees.



METHODS: Forty-five participants (Mage = 44.45; range 13-85) were recruited via snowball sampling and interviewed to explore their understanding of transgenerational and collective trauma. Interviews were analyzed through thematic content analysis, resulting in four emerging themes distributed among the three generations.



RESULTS: The four themes encompassed (1) The impact of Al-Nakba, (2) Hardships, challenges, and quality of life, (3) Coping strategies, and (4) Dreams and hopes for the future. The results have been discussed using local idioms of distress and resilience.



CONCLUSIONS: The Palestinian experience of transgenerational trauma and resilience depicts a portrait of extreme trauma and endurance that cannot be reduced to the mere nosographic collection of Western-informed psychiatric symptoms. Instead, a human rights approach to Palestinian social suffering is most recommended.

