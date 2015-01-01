Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a leading cause of poisoning. CO detectors are a known-effective prevention strategy, however, little is known about use of detectors or knowledge of risk. This study assessed awareness of CO poisoning risk, detector laws, and detector use among a statewide sample. Data collected from the Survey of the Health of Wisconsin (SHOW) included a CO Monitoring module added to the in-home interview for 466 participants representing unique households across Wisconsin in 2018-2019. Univariate and multivariable logistic regression models examined associations between demographic characteristics, awareness of CO laws and detector use. Less than half of households had a verified CO detector. Under 46% were aware of the detector law. Those aware had 2.82 greater odds of having a detector in the home compared to those unaware of the law. Lack of CO law awareness may lead to less frequent detector use and result in higher risk of CO poisoning. This highlights the need for CO risk and detector education to decrease poisonings.

