Abstract

BACKGROUND: To understand real-world dispensing and utilization patterns of medical cannabis (MC) and its financial impact on patients, we analyzed the database of a cannabis company licensed in New York state.



OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/cannabidiol (CBD) dose ratios, association of various medical conditions to THC/CBD dose, and the cost of products in registered patients receiving MC from four licensed state dispensaries.



DESIGN: Retrospective analysis conducted on anonymized data between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2020 listing 422,201 dispensed products from 32,845 individuals aged 18 years and older. Setting/Subjects: Adult patients with medical certification for cannabis use in New York, USA. Measurements: The database included patient's age, gender, qualifying medical condition, type and dose of product, medication directions, and amount of product dispensed.



RESULTS: Findings showed a median age of 53 years with 52% of patients female. Males were found to use more products than females (1.06:1). Pain (85%) was the most common medical condition and inhalation (57%) the most common route except when used for cancer-directed treatment and neurological conditions. Individuals received a median of six prescriptions costing a median of $50/product. Average THC:CBD ratios were 28:0.5 mg/day and 12:0.25 mg/dose. Neurological conditions demonstrated the highest average cost [mean (95% confidence interval {CI}): $73 ($71-$75)] and average CBD/dose per product [mean (95% CI): 5.89 (5.38-6.40)]. Individuals with a history of substance use disorder utilizing MC as an alternative substance displayed the highest average THC/dose [mean (95% CI): 14.25 (13.36-15.14)].



CONCLUSION: MC was utilized for various medical conditions with variability in THC:CBD ratio seen depending on the condition. Cost variation was also observed based on the individual's medical condition.

