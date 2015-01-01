|
McCauley HL, Christl ME, DePrince AP. J. Trauma Dissociation 2023; 24(4): 445-452.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37283181
In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs decision (Davis, Citation2022). Early media coverage turned attention to whether so-called state "trigger" laws outlawing abortion care made exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The media frame relegated abortion access to an issue after victimization and a matter specific to sexual violence (Cineas, Citation2022). We assessed things differently as researchers working on intimate violence from disciplinary perspectives that span clinical psychology, social epidemiology, and social work. After all, our fields had a name for forcing people to stay pregnant: reproductive coercion, defined as behavior "that interferes with the autonomous decision-making" about reproductive health (Grace & Anderson, Citation2018).
Humans; *Violence; *Reproductive Rights