Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Identifying research priorities of patients with concussion, their caregivers, and their clinicians is important to ensure future concussion research reflects the needs of those who will benefit from the research.



OBJECTIVE: To prioritize concussion research questions from the perspectives of patients, caregivers, and clinicians. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cross-sectional survey study used the standardized James Lind Alliance priority-setting partnership methods (2 online cross-sectional surveys and 1 virtual consensus workshop using modified Delphi and nominal group techniques). Data were collected between October 1, 2020, and May 26, 2022, from people with lived concussion experience (patients and caregivers) and clinicians who treat concussion throughout Canada. EXPOSURES: The first survey collected unanswered questions about concussion that were compiled into summary questions and checked against research evidence to ensure they were unanswered. A second priority-setting survey generated a short list of questions, and 24 participants attended a final priority-setting workshop to decide on the top 10 research questions. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Top 10 concussion research questions.



RESULTS: The first survey had 249 respondents (159 [64%] who identified as female; mean [SD] age, 45.1 [16.3] years), including 145 with lived experience and 104 clinicians. A total of 1761 concussion research questions and comments were collected and 1515 (86%) were considered in scope. These were combined into 88 summary questions, of which 5 were considered answered following evidence review, 14 were further combined to form new summary questions, and 10 were removed for being submitted by only 1 or 2 respondents. The 59 unanswered questions were circulated in a second survey, which had 989 respondents (764 [77%] who identified as female; mean [SD] age, 43.0 [4.2] years), including 654 people who identified as having lived experience and 327 who identified as clinicians (excluding 8 who did not record type of participant). This resulted in 17 questions short-listed for the final workshop. The top 10 concussion research questions were decided by consensus at the workshop. The main research question themes focused on early and accurate concussion diagnosis, effective symptom management, and prediction of poor outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: This priority-setting partnership identified the top 10 patient-oriented research questions in concussion. These questions can be used to provide direction to the concussion research community and help prioritize funding for research that matters most to patients living with concussion and those who care for them.

Language: en