Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This is the 2021 Annual Report of the Kansas Poison Control Center (KSPCC) at The University of Kansas Health System. The KSPCC serves the state of Kansas 24-hours a day, 365 days a year with certified specialists in poison information and clinical and medical toxicologists.



METHODS: Encounters reported to the KSPCC from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 were analyzed. Data recorded includes caller demographics, exposure substance, nature and route of exposure, interventions, medical outcome, disposition, and location of care.



RESULTS: The KSPCC logged 18,253 total encounters in 2021, including calls from every county in Kansas. A majority of human exposure cases (53.6%) were female. Approximately 59.8% were pediatric exposures (defined as 19 years of age or less). Most encounters occurred at a residence (91.7%) and most were managed there (70.5%). Unintentional exposures were the most common reason for exposures (70.5%). The most common reported substance in pediatric encounters was household cleaning products (n = 815) and cosmetics/personal care products (n = 735). For adult encounters, analgesics (n = 1,241) and sedative/ hypnotics/antipsychotics (n = 1,013) were the most frequently reported. Medical outcomes were 26.0% no effect, 22.4% minor effect, 10.7% moderate effect, and 2.7% major effects. There were 22 deaths.



CONCLUSIONS: The 2021 KSPCC annual report demonstrated that cases were received from the entire state of Kansas. Pediatric exposures remained most common but cases with serious outcomes continued to increase. This report supported the continued value of the KSPCC to both public and health care providers in the state of Kansas.

