Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The practice of repeat head CT imaging in infants as a distinct population is poorly studied. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the incidence and utility of repeat head CT in the infant population.



METHODS: A 10-year retrospective review was conducted of infants with blunt traumatic head injuries (N = 50) that presented to a trauma center. Information from the hospital trauma registry and patient medical records were extracted regarding the size and type of injury, number and results of computed tomography (CT) imaging, changes in neurological exams, and any interventions that were required.



RESULTS: Most patients (68%) had at least one repeat CT, with 26% showing progression of hemorrhage. Decreased Glasgow Coma Scale was associated with having repeat CT scans. Nearly one in four infants had a change in management associated with repeat imaging. Repeat CT scans resulted in operative interventions in 11.8% of cases and longer intensive care unit (ICU) stays in 8.8% of cases. Repeat CT scans were associated with increased hospital length of stay, but not with increased ventilator days, ICU length of stay, or mortality. Worsening bleeds were associated with mortality, but not with other hospital outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Changes in management following repeat CT appeared to be more common in this population than in older children or adults.



FINDINGS from this study supported repeat CT imaging in infants, however, further research is needed to validate results of this study.

Language: en