Tsai J, Kelton K, Blonigen DM, Keith Mcinnes D, Clark S, Blue-Howells J, Hooshyar D. Mil. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
37283229
INTRODUCTION: A substantial proportion of adults in the U.S. criminal justice system are military veterans. Justice-involved veterans are of particular public concern given their service to the country and the high rates of health and social problems in the general veteran population. This article describes the development of a national research agenda for justice-involved veterans.
