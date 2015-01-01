Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the type, frequency, and consequences of seizures while driving (SzWD) in people with epilepsy prior to diagnosis METHODS: We performed a retrospective cohort study using the Human Epilepsy Project (HEP) to identify pre-diagnostic SzWD. Clinical descriptions from seizure diaries and medical records were used to classify seizure types and frequencies, time-to-diagnosis, and SzWD outcomes. Data was modeled using multiple logistic regression to assess for factors independently associated with SzWD.



RESULTS: 32 pre-diagnostic SzWD were reported among 23/447 (5.1%) participants. Of these, seven (30.4%) had more than one. Six participants (26.1%) experienced a SzWD as their first-lifetime seizure. Most SzWD were focal with impaired awareness (n=27, 84.4%). Of participants who had MVAs, six (42.9%) had no recollection. SzWD led to hospitalization in 11 people. Median time from first seizure to first SzWD was 304 days (IQR=0-4056 days). Median time between first SzWD to diagnosis was 64 days (IQR=10-176.5 days). Employment was associated with a 3.95-fold increased risk of SzWD (95% CI: 1.2-13.2, p = 0.03), and non-motor seizures were associated with a 4.79-fold increased risk (95% CI: 1.3-17.6, p = 0.02). SIGNIFICANCE AND DISCUSSION: This study identifies the consequences of seizure-related MVAs and hospitalizations people experience prior to epilepsy diagnosis,. This highlights the need for further research aimed at improving seizure awareness and improving time to diagnosis.

