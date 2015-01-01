|
Bases B, Barnard S, French JA, Pellinen J. Neurology 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
37286361
OBJECTIVE: To identify the type, frequency, and consequences of seizures while driving (SzWD) in people with epilepsy prior to diagnosis METHODS: We performed a retrospective cohort study using the Human Epilepsy Project (HEP) to identify pre-diagnostic SzWD. Clinical descriptions from seizure diaries and medical records were used to classify seizure types and frequencies, time-to-diagnosis, and SzWD outcomes. Data was modeled using multiple logistic regression to assess for factors independently associated with SzWD.
