|
Citation
|
Hörburger D, Schmidt E, Henz S. Praxis 2023; 112(7-8): 426-430.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Stromunfälle
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Hans Huber)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37282521
|
Abstract
|
Electrical Accidents Abstract: When persons seek medical help after an electrical injury, physicians have to inquire on the type (AC/DC) and strength of current (>1000V is considered "high voltage") as well as the exact circumstances (loss of consciousness, falls) of the accident. In the advent of high-voltage accidents, loss of consciousness, arrhythmias, abnormal ECG or elevated troponin levels, in-hospital rhythm monitoring is warranted. In all other cases, the type of extra cardiac injury primarily directs the management. Superficial skin marks may disguise more extensive thermal injuries of inner organs.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Accidents; Humans; Unconsciousness; burns; *Electric Injuries/diagnosis/therapy; Accident d’électrisation; Arrhythmias, Cardiac/diagnosis/etiology/therapy; Blitzschlag; coup de foudre; current; Electrical accident; ignition de la peau; lightning injury; Stromunfall; Troponin; Verbrennung