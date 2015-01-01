Abstract

Electrical Accidents Abstract: When persons seek medical help after an electrical injury, physicians have to inquire on the type (AC/DC) and strength of current (>1000V is considered "high voltage") as well as the exact circumstances (loss of consciousness, falls) of the accident. In the advent of high-voltage accidents, loss of consciousness, arrhythmias, abnormal ECG or elevated troponin levels, in-hospital rhythm monitoring is warranted. In all other cases, the type of extra cardiac injury primarily directs the management. Superficial skin marks may disguise more extensive thermal injuries of inner organs.



===



Wenn Personen nach einem Stromschlag eine Ärztin oder einen Arzt aufsuchen, sollen insbesondere die Stromart (Gleichstrom vs. Wechselstrom), die Stromstärke (>1000V gilt als Starkstrom) sowie die Umstände des Ereignisses (Bewusstseinsverlust, Sturz) erfragt werden. Eine stationäre Rhythmusüberwachung wird bei Bewusstseinsverlust, EKG-Veränderungen, Arrhythmien, erhöhtem Troponin und generell bei Hochvoltunfällen (>1000V) empfohlen. In allen anderen Situationen kann gemäss dem Verletzungsmuster entschieden werden. Unter oberflächlichen Hautverbrennungen verbergen sich oft ausgedehnte thermische Gewebeschädigungen.

Language: de