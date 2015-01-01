|
Citation
|
Pierini MM, Boska GA, Claro HG, Luz PO, Oliveira MAF. Rev. Lat. Am. Enfermagem 2023; 31: e3848.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Escola de Enfermagem de Ribeirao Preto, Universidade de Sao Paulo)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37283417
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: (1) To our knowledge, this is the first study to evaluate CAPS AD's ability to handle crises. (2) The ability to handle crises of the CAPS AD from downtown São Paulo was 86.6%. (3) Of the nine users referred to other services, only one evolved to hospitalization. to assess the ability of 24-hour Psychosocial Care Centers specialized in Alcohol and Other Drugs to handle the users' crises in comprehensive care.
Language: pt
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Brazil; Hospitalization; Longitudinal Studies; *Psychiatric Rehabilitation