Billotte Verhoff C, Hosek AM, Cherry J. Sex Roles 2023; 88(11-12): 495-513.
37283731
"Mom rage" is a term growing in popularity that refers to the anger or rage that women experience as they make their way through motherhood. This study focuses on the maternal anger experiences of 65 mothers in the U.S. to explore how women describe and come to understand their experiences with "mom rage." Mothers in the study shared both their perceptions of "mom rage" experiences and their understanding of the personal and social implications of their anger.
Language: en
Anger; Emotion; Emotion management; Ggood mothering ideology; Mom rage; Motherhood; Motherwork; Social stigma; US women