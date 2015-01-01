Abstract

In this longitudinal study, we aim to evaluate the prevalence and impact of interpersonal and non-interpersonal traumatic events among women experiencing homelessness in Madrid (Spain) (N = 136). The information was collected through a structured interview and standardized instruments at baseline and at a 12-month follow-up. The most prevalent events were physical assaults, intimate partner violence, and severe illnesses or accidents. Path analysis revealed that personal and non-interpersonal traumatic events had direct effects on mental health, but also had differential indirect effects. Greater efforts are needed to address the effects of various types of potentially traumatic events and to design effective trauma-informed interventions for women experiencing homelessness.

