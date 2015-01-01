SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guillén AI, Panadero S, Vázquez JJ. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231178002

PMID

37282561

Abstract

In this longitudinal study, we aim to evaluate the prevalence and impact of interpersonal and non-interpersonal traumatic events among women experiencing homelessness in Madrid (Spain) (N  =  136). The information was collected through a structured interview and standardized instruments at baseline and at a 12-month follow-up. The most prevalent events were physical assaults, intimate partner violence, and severe illnesses or accidents. Path analysis revealed that personal and non-interpersonal traumatic events had direct effects on mental health, but also had differential indirect effects. Greater efforts are needed to address the effects of various types of potentially traumatic events and to design effective trauma-informed interventions for women experiencing homelessness.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; victimization; women; homelessness; traumatic events

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print