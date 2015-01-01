SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lewis L, Augustson C, De Vries G, Gantseva A, Gao Y, Hay J, Latumahina C, Leslie M, Murtagh K, Prasad N, Olorunnisola TS. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

DOI

10.1177/10778012231179209

PMID

37282576

Abstract

Domestic violence against women increased during COVID-19 lockdowns. This inaugural study examined the content of Australian government online portals, for women seeking support and help for domestic violence, during the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic. This mixed methods study incorporated four phases: a search; measurement of portal quality standard using DISCERN; enumeration of portal items; and a qualitative exploration of portal text. Australian governments must continue to work alongside domestic violence services as we found some portals were better than others. Continued review, revision, and funding are needed to meet the demands associated with this evolving public health emergency.


Language: en

Keywords

qualitative; coronavirus; COVID-19 lockdown; domestic violence against women; online information; online portals; quantitative

