Abstract

Domestic violence against women increased during COVID-19 lockdowns. This inaugural study examined the content of Australian government online portals, for women seeking support and help for domestic violence, during the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic. This mixed methods study incorporated four phases: a search; measurement of portal quality standard using DISCERN; enumeration of portal items; and a qualitative exploration of portal text. Australian governments must continue to work alongside domestic violence services as we found some portals were better than others. Continued review, revision, and funding are needed to meet the demands associated with this evolving public health emergency.

