Abstract

The elderly population is projected to increase from 8.5% in 2015 to 12% in 2030 and 16% in 2050. This growing demographic is chronically vulnerable to various age-related diseases and injuries like falling, leading to long-term pain, disability, or death. Thus, there is a need to use the potential of novel technologies to support the elderly regarding patient safety matters in particular. Internet of Things (IoT) has recently been introduced to improve the lifestyle of the elderly. This study aimed to evaluate the studies that have researched the use of the IoT for elderly patients' safety through performance metrics, accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity. We conducted a systematic review on the research question. To do this, we searched PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, Scopus, Google Scholar, and Science Direct databases by combining the related keywords. A data extraction form was used for data gathering through which English, full-text articles on the use of the IoT for the safety of elderly patients were included. The support vector machine technique has the most frequency of use compared to other techniques. Motion sensors were the most widely used type. The United States with four studies had the highest frequencies. The performance of IoT to ensure the elderly's safety was relatively good. It, however, needs to reach a stage of maturity for universal use.

