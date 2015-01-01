Abstract

Chinese universities have been conducting a variety of sexuality education programs, including a Sexuality Curriculum (SC) to increase SRH knowledge and improve sexual attitude and practice among college students. However, little is known regarding the effect of SC on students' sexual attitudes and behaviors. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effect of SC on SRH knowledge, sexual attitude and practice among college students of Shandong University. To assess these issues, an online cross-sectional survey was conducted via a WeChat applet. 449 Freshmen were recruited from Shandong university, including 209 students with SC and 240 students without SC. We assessed their SRH knowledge, sexual attitude and practice. 15.8% engaged in sexual activities, while 59.2% had viewed non-scientific books or videos describing sexual behavior within the past 2 weeks. Regarding the initial source of their SRH information，65.9% taught themselves through reading or viewing SRH content in the media, 46.8% participated in school lectures on SRH, while only 31.2% of the participants discussed SRH matters with their parents. As compared with students without SC, students with SC had significantly greater total scores with regard to reproductive health knowledge (p < 0.001) and sexual health knowledge (p < 0.001). Students without SC showed a significant degree of prejudice against STD patients and were more resistant to interact with acquaintances infected with HIV (p < 0.001). Exposure to a school-based SC had a beneficial effect on increasing the SRH knowledge of these students as well as mitigating risky sexual attitudes and behaviors.

