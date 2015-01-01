Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Polypharmacy is a growing phenomenon associated with adverse effects in older adults. We assessed the potential confounding effects of cumulative anticholinergic burden (ACB) in patients who were hospitalized with falls.



METHODS: A noninterventional, prospective cohort study of unselected, acute admissions aged ≥ 65 years. Data were derived from electronic patient health records.



RESULTS were analyzed to determine the frequency of polypharmacy and degree of ACB and their relationship to falls risk. Primary outcomes were polypharmacy, defined as prescription of 5 or more regular oral medications, and ACB score. KEY RESULTS: Four hundred eleven (411) consecutive subjects were included, mean age 83.8 ± 8.0 years: 40.6% men. There were 38.4% patients who were admitted with falls. Incidence of polypharmacy was 80.8%, (88.0% and 76.3% among those admitted with and without fall, respectively). Incidence of ACB score of 0, 1, 2, ≥ 3 was 38.7%, 20.9%, 14.6%, and 25.8%, respectively. On multivariate analysis, age [odds ratio (OR) = 1.030, 95% CI:1.000 ~ 1.050, P = 0.049], ACB score (OR = 1.150, 95% CI:1.020 ~ 1.290, P = 0.025), polypharmacy (OR = 2.140, 95% CI:1.190 ~ 3.870, P = 0.012), but not Charlson Comorbidity Index (OR = 0.920, 95% CI:0.810 ~ 1.040, P = 0.172) were significantly associated with higher falls rate. Of patients admitted with falls, 29.8% had drug-related orthostatic hypotension, 24.7% had drug-related bradycardia, 37.3% were prescribed centrally acting drugs, and 12.0% were taking inappropriate hypoglycemic agents.



CONCLUSION: Polypharmacy results in cumulative ACB and both are significantly associated with falls risk in older adults. The presence of polypharmacy and each unit rise in ACB score have a stronger effect of increasing falls risk compared to age and comorbidities.

