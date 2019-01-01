Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Head trauma, a cause of serious morbidity and mortality in general, is among the most common causes of emergency department visits in geriatric patients. In this context, this study investigated the factors affecting prognosis and mortality in geriatric patients presenting with head trauma at the emergency department.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study included 842 patients aged 65 years and above who presented with head trauma to the emergency department between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019. Demographic and clinical data of the 622 patients included in the study were analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 622 geriatric patients with head trauma were included in this study. Of these, 54.2% (337/622) were men, and 45.8% (285/622) were women. The mean age of the patients was 75.3 ± 7.5 years. Antihypertensives were the most common medications taken by the patients. Subdural hematoma is the most frequently observed cranial pathology. A simple fall is the most observed mechanism for trauma. A total of 17.5% (109/622) of the patients were admitted to the hospital. Of these patients, 8.4% (52/622) were transferred to the intensive care unit and 2.6% (16/622) of the patients died.



CONCLUSION: Mortality would be expected to be higher in elderly patients with head trauma, hypotension, or high lactate levels. The need for intensive care unit transfer was higher in patients with coronary artery disease. The mortality rate of the patients increased with an increasing length of hospital stay.

