Journal Article

Citation

Batomen B, Cloutier MS, Carabali M, Hagel B, Howard A, Rothman L, Perreault S, Brown P, Di Ruggiero E, Bondy S. Am. J. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/aje/kwad136

PMID

37288501

Abstract

Traffic-calming measures (TCMs) are physical modifications to the road network aimed at making the roads safer. Although studies have reported reductions in road crashes and injuries tied to the presence of TCMs, they have been criticized for their pre-post designs. This study aims to complement our knowledge of TCMs effectiveness by assessing their impact using a longitudinal design. The implementation of eight TCMs, including curb extensions and speed humps, was evaluated at the intersections and census tract levels in Montreal, Canada from 2012 to 2019. The primary outcome was fatal or serious collisions among all road users. Inference was performed using a Bayesian implementation of Conditional Poisson regression in which random effects were used to account for the spatiotemporal variation in collisions. TCMs were generally implemented on local roads, although most collisions occurred on arterial roads. Overall, there was weak evidence that TCMs were associated with study outcomes. However, subgroup analyses of intersections on local roads suggested a reduction in collision rates due to TCMs (median IRR: 0.31; 95% Credible Interval: 0.12 - 0.86). To improve road safety, effective counterparts of TCMs on arterial roads must be identified and implemented.


Language: en

Keywords

Injury; built environment; longitudinal analyses; spatial-temporal analyses

