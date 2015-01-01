SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Spector JT, Sampson L, Flunker JC, Adams D, Bonauto DK. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ajim.23506

37291066

BACKGROUND: Insufficient heat acclimatization is a risk factor for heat-related illness (HRI) morbidity, particularly during periods of sudden temperature increase. We sought to characterize heat exposure on days before, and days of, occupational HRIs.

METHODS: A total of 1241 Washington State workers' compensation State Fund HRI claims from 2006 to 2021 were linked with modeled parameter-elevation regressions on independent slopes model (PRISM) meteorological data. We determined location-specific maximum temperatures (T(max,PRISM) ) on the day of illness (DOI) and prior days, and whether the T(max,PRISM) was ≥10.0°F (~5.6°C) higher than the average of past 5 days ("sudden increase") for each HRI claim. Claims occurring on days with ≥10 HRI claims ("clusters") were compared with "non-cluster" claims using t tests and χ(2) tests.

RESULTS: Seventy-six percent of analyzed HRI claims occurred on days with a T(max,PRISM)  ≥ 80°F. Claims occurring on "cluster" days, compared to "non-cluster" days, had both a significantly higher mean DOI T(max,PRISM) (99.3°F vs. 85.8°F [37.4°C vs. 29.9°C], t(148) = -18, p < 0.001) and a higher proportion of "sudden increase" claims (80.2% vs. 24.3%, χ(2) [1] = 132.9, p < 0.001). Compared to "cluster" days, HRI claims occurring during the 2021 Pacific Northwest "heat dome" had a similar increased trajectory of mean T(max,PRISM) on the days before the DOI, but with higher mean T(max,PRISM.) CONCLUSIONS: Occupational HRI risk assessments should consider both current temperatures and changes in temperatures relative to prior days. Heat prevention programs should include provisions to address acclimatization and, when increases in temperature occur too quickly to allow for sufficient acclimatization, additional precautions.


Language: en

heat-related illness; heat wave; heat stress; illness cluster; workers' compensation

