Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are few guidelines on the appropriate clinical tools to evaluate mTBI in older adults.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to investigate the utility of a multidomain assessment to differentiate older adults with mTBI from controls.



METHODS: Participants included 68 older adults (37% male) aged 60-76 (M = 66.24, SD = 4.50) years. Thirty-four patients were diagnosed with a mTBI at a specialty mTBI clinic within 90 days of injury, and age- and sex-matched to 34 community controls. Participants completed the following assessments: Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS), Short Fall Efficacy Scale-International (Short FES-I), Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 Item Scale (GAD-7), Geriatric Depression Scale-5 Item (GDS-5), Wide Range Achievement Test-Fourth Edition (WRAT-4) reading subtest, subtests of the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS), clock drawing, and Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening for Concussion (VOMS). Independent-samples t-tests or chi-squared analyses were used to compare assessment results between groups. A logistic regression (LR) was conducted to determine which combination of assessments best identified the mTBI group from controls.



RESULTS: The mTBI group endorsed significantly more symptoms of concussion (p < .001), balance concerns (p < .001), anxiety (p < .001), and depression (p = 0.04), and performed worse on cognitive (p < .001), vestibular (p < .001), and oculomotor (p = .004) screening relative to controls. The LR (p < .001; r(2) = 0.90) correctly identified 98.5% of older adults and retained concussion (p = .01) and depression (p = .02) symptoms, and cognitive (p = .03) and vestibular (p = .04) screening in the final model.



DISCUSSION: The current findings support a multidomain assessment model of care for evaluating mTBI in older adults.

