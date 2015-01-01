SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Strasiotto L, Ellis A, Daw S, Lawes JC. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Public Health Association of Australia, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1016/j.anzjph.2023.100054

37290984

OBJECTIVE: This article aims to determine the impact of public holidays and long weekends on the risk of drowning and non-drowning deaths on the Australian coast.

METHODS: A retrospective case-control study using relative risk ratios and Z-scores to compare all unintentional fatalities on the Australian coast between 2004 and 2021 to a longitudinal representative survey sample of the Australian public and their coastal usage.

RESULTS: Overall, the coastal mortality risk increased by 2.03 times for public holidays (95%CI = 1.77-2.33, p<0.0001) and 2.14 times by long weekends (95%CI = 1.85-2.48, p<0.0001). Children <16 years had the highest increased risk of death on public holidays (RR = 3.53, 95%CI = 1.98-6.31, p = 0.0005) and long weekends (RR = 2.90, 95%CI = 1.43-5.89, p = 0.011), while residents who were born overseas had a higher risk of death compared to those born in Australia. For public holidays, the greatest increase in risk was for swimming/wading and bystander rescues, while for long weekends, it was for scuba diving and snorkelling.

CONCLUSIONS: Public holidays and long weekends increase the risk of both drowning and non-drowning deaths on the Australian coast, which differed by demographics and activities. IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH: These results highlight periods of risk when targeted coastal safety messaging to high-risk demographics (particularly children and overseas-born residents), and provision of surf lifesaving resources can be increased.


Language: en

drowning; mortality; coastal; long weekends; public holidays

