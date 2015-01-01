|
Akosile CO, Ngwu NP, Okonkwo UP, Onwuakagba IU, Okoye EC. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e358.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37291512
BACKGROUND: Restriction in physical activity (PA) and social participation restriction (PR) can be heightened in the presence of fear of fall (FOF), fall experience, and perceived unsafe neighborhood, particularly among older adults. Despite the enormous benefits of social participation and physical activity, many older adults remain vulnerable to participation restriction and this probably accounts for a significant proportion of health challenges for older adults.
Physical activity; Fall risk; Older adults; Fall efficacy; Fall prevalence; Neighborhood safety; Social participation restriction