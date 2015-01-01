SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Akosile CO, Ngwu NP, Okonkwo UP, Onwuakagba IU, Okoye EC. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e358.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12877-023-04059-x

PMID

37291512

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Restriction in physical activity (PA) and social participation restriction (PR) can be heightened in the presence of fear of fall (FOF), fall experience, and perceived unsafe neighborhood, particularly among older adults. Despite the enormous benefits of social participation and physical activity, many older adults remain vulnerable to participation restriction and this probably accounts for a significant proportion of health challenges for older adults.

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the relationship between neighborhood safety (NS), fall indices, physical activity, and social participation restriction among older adults from selected communities in Nsukka, Enugu state, Nigeria.

METHODS: This was a cross-sectional survey of 170 recruited via consecutive non-probability sampling techniques. Socio-demographic variables, co-morbidities, and fall prevalence were obtained using a self-administered questionnaire. The study instruments include the PA neighborhood environment scale - Nigeria (PANES-N), PA scale for elderly (PASE), Participation scale (PS), Modified fall efficacy scale (MFES), and Fall risk assessment tool (FRAT) and fall indices. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS: Descriptive statistics of mean and standard deviations, frequency counts, and percentages were used to analyze the socio-demographic variables, and Inferential statistics of Spearman rank order correlation were used to determine the relationship among the neighborhood safety, fall indices, physical activity level, and participation restrictions.

RESULTS: PR has a negative relationship with NS (r = -0.19, p- 0.01), and fall efficacy (r = -0.52, p- 0.001). However, PR has a positive relationship with fall risk (r = 0.36, p = 0.001).

CONCLUSION: Participation restriction is negatively correlated with neighborhood safety, fall efficacy, and PA. The PR has a positive relationship with fall risk (FR).


Language: en

Keywords

Physical activity; Fall risk; Older adults; Fall efficacy; Fall prevalence; Neighborhood safety; Social participation restriction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print