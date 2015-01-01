Abstract

BACKGROUND: Restriction in physical activity (PA) and social participation restriction (PR) can be heightened in the presence of fear of fall (FOF), fall experience, and perceived unsafe neighborhood, particularly among older adults. Despite the enormous benefits of social participation and physical activity, many older adults remain vulnerable to participation restriction and this probably accounts for a significant proportion of health challenges for older adults.



OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the relationship between neighborhood safety (NS), fall indices, physical activity, and social participation restriction among older adults from selected communities in Nsukka, Enugu state, Nigeria.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional survey of 170 recruited via consecutive non-probability sampling techniques. Socio-demographic variables, co-morbidities, and fall prevalence were obtained using a self-administered questionnaire. The study instruments include the PA neighborhood environment scale - Nigeria (PANES-N), PA scale for elderly (PASE), Participation scale (PS), Modified fall efficacy scale (MFES), and Fall risk assessment tool (FRAT) and fall indices. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS: Descriptive statistics of mean and standard deviations, frequency counts, and percentages were used to analyze the socio-demographic variables, and Inferential statistics of Spearman rank order correlation were used to determine the relationship among the neighborhood safety, fall indices, physical activity level, and participation restrictions.



RESULTS: PR has a negative relationship with NS (r = -0.19, p- 0.01), and fall efficacy (r = -0.52, p- 0.001). However, PR has a positive relationship with fall risk (r = 0.36, p = 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Participation restriction is negatively correlated with neighborhood safety, fall efficacy, and PA. The PR has a positive relationship with fall risk (FR).

