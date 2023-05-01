Abstract

BACKGROUND: Among individuals with recent syncope, syncope recurrence while driving might incapacitate a driver and cause a motor vehicle crash. Current driving restrictions assume that some forms of syncope transiently increase crash risk. We evaluated whether syncope is associated with a transient increase in crash risk.



METHODS: We performed a case-crossover analysis of linked administrative health and driving data from British Columbia, Canada (2010-2015). We included licensed drivers who a) visited an emergency department with 'syncope and collapse' and b) were involved as a driver in an eligible motor vehicle crash. Using conditional logistic regression, we compared the rate of emergency visits for syncope in the 28 days prior to crash (the 'pre-crash interval') to the rate of emergency visits for syncope in three self-matched 28-day control intervals (ending 6, 12 and 18 months prior to the crash).



RESULTS: Among eligible crash-involved drivers, 47 of 3026 pre-crash intervals and 112 of 9078 control intervals had an emergency visit for syncope, indicating syncope was not significantly associated with subsequent crash (1.6% vs 1.2%; adjusted odds ratio, 1.27; 95%CI, 0.90-1.79; p=0.18). There was no significant association between syncope and crash in subgroups at higher risk for adverse outcomes after syncope (e.g., age >65 years, cardiovascular disease, cardiac syncope).



CONCLUSIONS: In the context of prevailing modifications of driving behaviour after syncope, an emergency visit for syncope did not transiently increase the risk of subsequent traffic collision. Overall crash risks after syncope appear to be adequately addressed by current driving restrictions.

